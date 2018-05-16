PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW has been honored with two first-place awards in the 2017 Associated Press Television and Radio Association broadcast contest. Forty-nine television and radio stations from 10 states submitted 257 entries in the competition. KGW’s awards were in the Television I category for larger market stations.

KGW’s documentary, “Tent City USA,” won the award for best documentary. The project involved several months of investigative work in which KGW News staffers surveyed 100 people living in tents in Portland, Oregon. The program explored the complex reasons why so many tents are now serving as temporary homes for hundreds of the city’s homeless residents.

Also: Tent City, USA honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, 2018

KGW also earned the first-place award for best sports reporting for the story, “Rose City Sports,” reported by Orlando Sanchez.

© 2018 KGW