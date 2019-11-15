PORTLAND, Ore. — Our noon show may be preempted on KGW-TV several upcoming mornings for impeachment hearings. If so, we'll air Sunrise on channel 8.2 (Comcast channel 308). And we'll stream it everywhere we can stream.

And in that case, we'll do away with the commercials.

You can our anchors for local news, weather and traffic updates throughout the noon show whenever one of the hearings has preempted it.

You can stream it right here (in the video player above), or on our new mobile app.

You can also watch the show and join the conversation on our Facebook page, stream on our YouTube page or on Twitter.

And if impeachment hearings are what you want, we've got those too. We'll be streaming the hearings right here or in the video player below.

