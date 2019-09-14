KELSO, Wash. — Kelso High School paid tribute to a former student and hometown hero before a home football game against cross-town rival R.A. Long.

Deputy Justin DeRosier graduated from Kelso High in 2008. He played on both the offensive and defensive line in football.

At mid-field joined by members of the law enforcement community and his family, the school retired his jersey, number 73.

RELATED: 'Words fail to describe that loss': DeRosier family speaks about fallen deputy

After high school, DeRosier attended and graduated from Washington State University and would later become a member of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Department.

On April 13th, 2019 Deputy DeRosier was shot and killed when he was responding to a call about a complaint of a motor home blocking a driveway near Kalama.

RELATED: 'He had an unlimited future': Fallen Cowlitz Co. deputy remembered as dedicated officer

Some 21 hours later, two police officers engaged a man believed to have shot DeRosier. The suspect showed a gun and was shot dead.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brian Butts, of Kelso.

RELATED: Watch: Memorial and procession for Deputy Justin DeRosier