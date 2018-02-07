Seahawks Safety Kam Chancellor has strongly hinted at his retirement from the NFL in a new post on Twitter.

Chancellor wrote: "I always prayed to God and told myself that I would play this game of football until the wheels fall off. Well the wheels didn't fall off, but God has given me a sign that I just can't ignore."

His message went on to detail injuries to his neck and head, saying, "To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, to walk away from the game because of the risk of paralysis is another. My final test showed no healing."

The Seahawks drafted Chancellor in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, out of Virginia Tech. He was signed to the team in June 2010.

Chancellor is an original member of the Legion of Boom. Senior Analyst for the NFL Gil Brandt names Chancellor among the top 25 safeties of all time.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport pointed out that Chancellor's tweets don't prove he would leave the Seahawks immediately. Rapoport tweeted, "He just wasn't cleared medically to play again."

Now former #Seahawks S Kam Chancellor isn’t officially retiring, he just wasn’t cleared medically to play again. Big difference. That means $6.2M this year and $5.2M of his base salary next year are guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 1, 2018

