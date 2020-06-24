'It’s time for people to go home': Seattle mayor wants to dismantle 'CHOP' zone after recent shootings

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan condemned recent shootings in the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone and wants to dismantle the barriers.

There have been three shootings since Saturday near Seattle's "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone, known as CHOP. A 30-year-old man was shot in the calf early Tuesday morning by the northeast corner of Cal Anderson Park.

The first shooting in the CHOP zone happened early Saturday morning and claimed the life of 19-year-old Horace Anderson. A 33-year-old man was also shot and remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The following night, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm near the CHOP zone. He was treated at the hospital and released. He declined to speak with detectives.

In the wake of these shootings, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have announced the city's intention to dismantle the CHOP zone and return officers to the East Precinct, which was evacuated on June 11.

Community member Rick Hearns said he has never protested before, but was drawn to the CHOP zone.



“We don’t want violence," Hearns said. "We don’t want people coming in thinking they have immunity. We don’t want no sexual assault, we don’t want anyone raping, hurting, killing, no gunshots.”

The 59-year-old is a security volunteer on the Community Response Team in the CHOP zone.

“People come down here and they push the envelope. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve used my mace.”

Members of the CHOP movement said recent violence is detracting from their message for racial equity and police reform

Seattle officials held a press conference Monday with their intention to dissolve the CHOP zone and reopen streets in the neighborhood, with the keystone being the East Precinct.

“It’s time for people to go home,” Durkan said, condemning the recent shootings.