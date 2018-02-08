Donald Hudson says something didn't feel right when he, his wife and four children got on board an Aeromexico flight out of Durango, Mexico Tuesday.

"We saw lightning out the window, the plane was shaking all over." Donald added it was pouring down rain.

He was for sure the flight would be delayed, then they started moving.

"I could feel us get into the air, and then just seconds later we landed again. We went back down on the ground and bounced on wheels... we bounced again and again, and then we heard this big bang and just an absolute bone jarring jolt as we hit the ground," said Donald.

When he looked up, he saw flames rushing from the front of the plane. He screamed at his sons to start running.

Donald's 7-year-old son Declan was the first off the plane, and he made sure to help his siblings.

Donald calls him his hero, "he got his brother and led his oldest sister out of that plane and to a safe place against all odds".

In the chaos and stampede of people trying to escape, Donald lost track of his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

He then saw them emerge from the plane, blood dripping from his wife's face. She had a broken elbow and nose, as well as a concussion.

His young daughter, luckily, was not hurt.

The family remembers running from the plane and getting far enough away to be safe from the explosions.

"The smoke kept getting higher and higher and higher, flames were everywhere," said Donald.

They huddled under a tree until the rain stopped and help arrived.

"I want to express my gratitude for the Mexican people and their heart and their humanity."

Donald says a stranger saw his 3-year-old daughter shivering, and she gave her the coat off her back. Another person gave his son shoes to wear.

Donald says his family is also grateful to the flight attendants who got everyone to safety.

He feels differently about the pilot who he says never should have taken off in that storm.

The family lost some valuables in the crash and fire that followed, but are grateful to have survived.

"It's a one in a million chance of surviving a plane crash in this day and age... It's just mind-boggling, mind-boggling we all survived," said Donald.

While he says getting back on a plane to return to Portland will be difficult for the children, 7-year-old Declan had a remarkable take on the whole ordeal.

"He said we should look at this day every year as our own family holiday and celebrate we're all alive," Donald says it was the most beautiful thing he'd ever heard.

© 2018 KGW