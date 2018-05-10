PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend the Portland marathon kicks off a new era with a new name—the Portlandathon.

Thousands of people will participate and among them, a man who'll be racing like no one else on the course. His name is Adam Gorlitsky. His goal? Improving the lives of the disabled community one step at a time.

Gorlitsky flew into Portland from South Carolina to walk the half marathon, even though he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

“It's going to be an awesome day,” he said. “I used to run track and cross country in high school.”

That was before a car accident in 2005 turned him into a paraplegic. Gorlitsky never thought he'd race again until a doctor's appointment two years ago and new technology that changed everything-- the robotic exoskeleton.

“Honestly, from the second I stood up I was like, ‘I gotta do road races!’,” Gorlitsky said.

To help afford the $85,000 exoskeleton, Gorlitsky sold T-shirts that said: “I Got Legs." Last year, he turned that slogan into a non-profit with the same name.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of the disabled community,” Gorlitsky said, who’s helping others raise money for their own exoskeletons, and raising awareness with every step.

“My goal is one million steps and road races through the country,” he said.

He's over 163,000 steps so far. The Portlandathon will be his first half marathon. He figures it will take him 15 to 20 hours.

“This is double anything he's done,” Gorlitsky’s father, Dr. Stan Gorlitsky said. “I think he's a little nut… but I’m glad to be here with him and he'll do it because that's him… I’m proud of him.”

As always, Dr. Gorlitsky will be walking by his son’s side for the race, which they’ll start at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night. That’s several hours before the official race start time of 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, so Gorlitsky can finish with other walkers.

Gorlitsky said he believes when it comes down to it, he's not that different from the racers who will pass him along the way.

“We all go through something,” he said. “Mine just happens to be something you can see.”

