CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The unusually hot summer has made for a busy year on local rivers.

Authorities say that’s lead to an upsetting trend—people dumping tons of trash into the Clackamas River, especially beer cans.

Because alcohol is prohibited in Clackamas County parks, Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies believe some people who sneak beer onto the river think they’ll get in trouble if they’re caught throwing an empty beer can away on park grounds.

“You're not going to get in trouble for bringing out your trash, no matter what it is,” Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jed Wilson said. “If you get it on the river, take it out with you.”

Wilson patrols the Clackamas River on a regular basis. He says it’s upsetting to see what lies beneath the water’s surface—everything from food remnants and popped floatation devices, to soda and beer cans.

“It's disgusting and gross,” Wilson said. “It's been a big year for trash along the river—more than usual, I’d say.”

On Monday, volunteer Michael Walker says he picked up around 200 pounds of trash from the river near Carver Park.

“I think it's the right thing do,” he said.

Walker started cleaning the river as a high school project. Since then, he estimates he’s picked up about a ton of trash from the shore and river bottom.

“It's about 15 feet deep,” he said. “I just dive down and bring up five cans at a time.”

Walker caught Clackamas County's attention when deputies saw him cleaning the river. They gave him a shout-out on Twitter in a now viral post.

HUGE shout-out to Michael!! He lives along the river and is 'sickened' by garbage left behind by floaters. So much so that he routinely floats himself and collects garbage along the way. Our deputies 'caught' him and his haul last night. We need more like you Michael THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/RV0hLgtcKQ — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 15, 2018

“People underestimate what the power of one person is,” Walker said. “The biggest thing is just take out what you pack in! That's just common sense.”

Dep. Wilson reiterated that you won't get in trouble for throwing away beer cans. He said having alcohol on the river itself isn't illegal, and neither is having an empty container in the park but littering on the water is a crime.

“You could be removed in handcuffs and taken to jail,” Wilson said.

