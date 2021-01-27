Fairground mass vaccination site to administer 3,000 doses during the week

3,000 doses will be administered at the county fairgrounds this week to people with an appointment, and day one appeared to off to a smooth start.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Tuesday at 9 a.m., was the start of what Washington state hopes are for many days of mass vaccinations.



People in cars lined up and moved in at the Clark County Fairgrounds for their turn to be inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



Stan and Sandy Schoof fall into the Phase 1B in the 65 years old and over category and are eligible for the vaccine in Washington.



“It's really working well, it's the first day; the process of getting a hold of it and finding out about it, that's the challenge,” said Stan. “But once we're in here doing it everyone's doing great.”



Opening day did seem to be going well. But getting an appointment is the hard part. And all 3,000 doses going out over the next four days are spoken for.

“Based on the distribution that the county got we'll do about 750 vaccines every day, Tuesday through Friday, and then we'll kind of take some steps and see where we can go the following weeks,” said Stephen Certo, local director of pharmacy operations for Safeway and Albertson's.



Certo has a team of 10 inside the open-end exhibit hall administering the vaccine with help from members of the Washington National Guard at the fairgrounds.



Together with more assistance from Clark County Fire District 6 and event center staff, the group is working at the direction of the state department of health, inoculating the first dose of protection into some grateful people.



“It's obviously gratifying to be able to get it, we jumped on it as quick as we heard and we'll do what we have to do and be on about our business,” said Nancy Wikstrom.

“Maybe eventually we get to go out to dinner with our whole family, not five people here, five people there, I am tired of following all these rules,” said Janet Green, who traveled from Long Beach for the vaccination.