PORTLAND, Ore. — An "International Pizza Consultant" (yes, that's a thing) has named Portland America's greatest pizza city.

According to Anthony Falco, who owns Roberta's pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, told KGW's news partners at the Oregonian this week it's all about the flour (high-quality milled grains from the Pacific Northwest) and produce (think fresh, seasonal pies from places like Apizza Scholls or Lovely's Fifty-Fifty).

Oregonian's food critic Michael Russell chimed in on the controversial (yes, controversial) pick:

For the record, that International Pizza Consultant title is a bit tongue-in-cheek, though Falco does indeed travel the globe, sourdough starter stowed in his suitcase, helping restaurants set up their pizza programs. And his guanciale, wild mushroom and liquified triple cream cheese pizza was one of the best bites of the misty night, joining the caviar-topped Cool Ranch Doritos from Kachka and the salt-and-pepper fried everything from San Francisco's Mister Jiu's. Who better to make the call on Portland's national pizza ranking?

So who do you think makes the best pizza in Portland? Tweet us your answer with the hashtag #IAmUpPDX and we may feature your answer on KGW News at Sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 18!

© 2018 KGW