PORTLAND, Ore — Washington’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a Vancouver-based air duct cleaning operation for allegedly making illegal robocalls and sending tens of millions of deceptive ads in the mail.

The air duct cleaning operation was the focus of a KGW investigation in February after numerous customers complained about aggressive sales tactics and excessive bills.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court named US Air Ducts & Sky Builders, US Air Ducts & Builders, US Air Ducts & HVAC as defendants, along with owner Rami Mornel and general manager Davide Moshe.

In February, Moshe told KGW he did not have to respond to consumer complaints about US Air Ducts & builders because the company didn’t exist anymore.

“I don’t have to. That’s the beauty of it,” Moche said in February.

The AG’s lawsuit referenced KGW’s investigation and Moche’s statement.

Moche could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint claimed the air duct cleaning operation called more than 500 Washington consumers over 100 times. One person received 169 robocalls.

Additionally, the lawsuit claimed the companies used deceptive tactics to convince customers to buy expensive services and long-term memberships.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson also got a temporary restraining order blocking the companies from using deceptive tactics, including robocalls.

