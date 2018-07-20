PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington Attorney General Robert Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Tacoma-based nonprofit company selling memorial bracelets to honor military veterans.

The Fallen Hero Bracelets website features dozens of memorial bracelets for sale, along with military decals, hats and shirts.

The lawsuit filed in Pierce County Superior Court alleges Fallen Hero Bracelets, along with owner Michael Friedmann falsely represented that sales and donations would benefit veterans.

“He’s saying he’s selling these bracelets and the proceeds go to help veterans or their family members. That is not happening. As a result, all of those sales- in our books violate the law,” said Ferguson.

A KGW investigation found the Tacoma-based company has generated consumer complaints from around the country.

Many online shoppers said they never got what they ordered from Fallen Hero Bracelets. When customers complained, government records show the company responded to some people with vulgar emails, threatened lawsuits or sent them to a collection agency.

Friedmann did not respond for a request for comment for this story.

The lawsuit asks the court to impose a fine, demand Friedmann pay restitution and stop his practices.

“We want to shut this guy down,” said Ferguson.

