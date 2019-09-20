Editor's note: The video above is from last week, when the lawsuit was first announced.

PORTLAND, Ore -- Prominent Portland activist and real estate developer Terry Bean dropped a $2 million lawsuit he filed against the prosecutor and police detective involved in his sex abuse case.

Bean's lawyer, Clifford Davidson, withdrew the lawsuit in a two-page memo filed Friday morning in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

“Mr. Bean stands behind everything stated in the complaint," Davidson said. "However, at this time, he has decided to focus on his defense rather than a new lawsuit.”

RELATED: Terry Bean’s ex-boyfriend gets 2 years for sex crimes against teen boy

Last week, Bean claimed Portland police Detective Jeff Myers and Lane County Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman colluded with civil attorney Sean Riddell to coax a young man into testifying against Bean in the criminal case with the idea that the alleged victim could get a big pay-day later.

Hasselman is prosecuting the criminal case against Bean and Myers investigated the case. Bean is accused of sodomizing and sexually abusing a 15-year old boy in Eugene after a University of Oregon football game in 2015. He has pleaded not guilty.

Both sides have accused each other of breaking the rules or lying.

Bean is scheduled to go to trial on the sex abuse charges in November.

MORE: Court documents detail alleged plot to pay off, hide witness in Terry Bean sex abuse case