PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new twist on those annoying phone calls from telemarketers. They’re using the government shutdown to try and lure in customers.

“This was a very different kind of junk call,” explained Natasha Cherkez of Portland. “It was current. It was an emergency, right now.”

Cherkez has received two phone messages from telemarketers in the past week promoting some type of tax debt relief. The telemarketers used the government shutdown to create a sense of urgency.

“The recent government shutdown is affecting your standing with the IRS and although some IRS operations are down, billing and collections remain active so give me a call,” said an unidentified female on the voicemail recording.

The telemarketer never identified the seller or company, which is required by federal law.

“The whole idea is scary,” said Cherkez. “You don’t know what is going to happen next.”

Cherkez didn’t respond to the voicemail.

KGW called the phone number provided. A man named Alex answered. Alex said he worked for a company called TaxRelief.us LLC based in Orange County, California. The operation is not a government entity and not affiliated or contracted with the Internal Revenue Service, explained Alex.

The company provides consultation to customers dealing with tax debt, said the customer service representative.

Alex declined to provide a physical or mailing address for the company. He also wouldn’t allow KGW to speak with a manager or supervisor.

Alex suggested KGW visit the company website, TaxRelief.us. The website URL appears to be for sale and has no obvious ties to a legitimate debt relief business.

The California Secretary of State shows no business entities listed under TaxRelief.us.

Previously, the Federal Trade Commission has posted warnings to consumers about telemarketers offering debt relief and credit repairs scams.

Ironically, the FTC couldn’t tell KGW if this telemarketing call was legitimate or not because the agency is closed due to the government shutdown.