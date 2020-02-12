Survey mailed with $2 is legitimate, not a scam

Oregonians are suspicious after receiving cash in the mail.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A survey mailed along with $2 has a lot of Oregonians suspicious.

“Is this a scam?” a viewer asked KGW. Turns out, it’s not a scam. The survey is legitimate, and the cash is real.

The state’s Criminal Justice Commission contracted with a private research company, ICF, to conduct the survey.

“The main goal of the survey is to better understand crime victimization and public safety in Oregon,” Siobhan McAlister, senior research analyst with the Criminal Justice Commission explained in an email to KGW.

Results of the survey will be shared with the public and the Oregon Legislature. Roughly 2,500 Oregonians are being asked to take the survey.