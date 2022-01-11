Multiple complaints filed against pop-up COVID test sites; Oregon department of Justice investigating

A USA Today report raised questions about a string of testing centers that have popped up around the country, including three in the Portland area.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The windows are spray painted with graffiti, trash is scattered along the sidewalk and there’s a homeless encampment down the street. Over the past few weeks, hundreds of people have lined up daily outside this once abandoned storefront in Northeast Portland for a COVID test.

Why? There aren’t many other options.

“There is definitely a shortage right now, so everyone is looking high and low — anywhere they can get a test,” said one man waiting in line.

A surge in COVID cases has sent thousands of people in the Portland-area scrambling to find quick, reliable COVID tests. With pharmacies and doctors’ offices out of appointments and short on supplies — the next option: pop-up testing sites.

“Walgreen’s is all booked up,” said Jose Inzunza, after pulling up to a pop-up testing site in Southeast Portland. A shed set-up a convenience store parking lot read “FREE COVID-19 TESTING”.

But should you trust these pop-up COVID testing sites?

A USA Today report raised questions about a string of testing centers which have popped up around the country, including three in the Portland-area. The Center for Covid Control has sites in Tigard, a parking lot in Southeast Portland and a storefront in Northeast Portland.

Across the country, consumers have complained of long lines, disorganization and delayed — or no test results — at all.

At least two people complained to the Oregon Attorney General’s Office, including one woman who wrote in September, “I have not received results and have grown concerned that I fell victim to a scam.” The Oregon Department of Justice is investigating, along with the Better Business Bureau.

“It’s not a scam, it is a legitimate business,” said Mohammad Waqas.

Waqas oversees the three Portland testing sites, which he said have been overwhelmed in the past few weeks because of Omicron.

“When this type of surge comes, people are going to have issues,” explained Waqas.

The site manager said the number of complaints is relatively small, considering 700 to 800 tests are being administered daily at these pop-up locations in Portland.

Currently, he said the Center for Covid Control sites are only offering rapid antigen tests, not the more accurate PCR.

Test takers scan a QR code with their phones, then fill out an online form with identifying information and a photo of their driver’s license.

“No social security number, nothing like that,” explained Waqas. “Just whatever is on your state ID — name, date of birth, address, email address, phone number.”

Test takers swab their nose, hand over the sample and wait for results.

The COVID tests are free to consumers, the local manager explained. Insurance companies and the government are billed later.

Business records show, Center for Covid Control registered with the state of Oregon three months ago. The parent company is based in Illinois.

In Oregon, all testing sites must be certified and report results to state health authorities. It is unclear if Center for Covid Control is certified to conduct testing in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority said it has received no test results from the company and forwarded concerns to federal regulators.

The Better Business Bureau suggests there are a few things to keep in mind when looking into testing sites:

1) GET A REFERRAL

Your doctor or state or local health department’s website can direct you to approved testing sites, often affiliated with trusted hospitals and providers.

2) CHECK ONLINE REVIEWS

Other consumers can be a good source of information.

3) EXAMINE THE SURROUNDINGS

Testing sites should be clean, organized and staffed by professionals.

4) WATCH OUT FOR EXORBITANT UPFRONT CASH FEES FOR TESTS

5) AVOID PROVIDING SENSTIVE PERSONAL OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Don’t share your social security number, credit card or bank account number. Keep in mind, some details like your home address or phone number may be necessary.

6) ASK QUESTIONS.