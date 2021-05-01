Sexual abuse allegations, criminal charges and a fired professor point national spotlight at Linfield University

The New York Times covered the McMinnville school's recent troubles earlier this month, after multiple students and faculty came forward alleging misconduct.

A spokesman for Linfield declined KGW's request for an interview but answered questions via email and provided an online fact sheet with the school's perspective on most of the recent allegations.

In the midst of all of that, allegations of racism have flown back and forth.

The story has largely been bubbling under the surface, drawing continuing local coverage, namely from the Oregonian/OregonLive . Recently, Linfield's troubles went national, when the New York Times reported the school had fired a tenured professor who tweeted he'd been trying to shed light on the issue.

This November, a now-former trustee at Linfield University will go on trial for eight counts of sexual abuse. The accusations against him, brought by four different women, date back to 2017. Since that time, a series of Linfield students and faculty have brought more accusations of harassment and inappropriate touching against multiple other trustees and one high-ranking administrator at the small, private university in McMinnville.

One employee's allegations :

Most of the accusers in the Linfield cases are declining to comment or be identified publicly. Some are tied up in legal battles. Dr. Jamie Friedman is one of the few agreeing to speak on the record.

"I'm outraged, and that's why I'm giving this interview, frankly" she said, via Zoom Monday. "I mean, this isn't right."

Dr. Friedman is an associate professor of English literature and gender studies at Linfield. She said she's reported two instances of, what she believe to be, sexual misconduct to her employer. The first happened at an event for faculty and students in 2018.

"All of a sudden, I feel someone come behind me and rub my arms with both of their hands, and then a whisper in my ear that he was looking forward to meeting me again," she said.

Dr. Friedman turned to see who was whispering in her ear and said she saw Linfield President Miles K. Davis, who was new on the job at the time.

"I wasn't expecting it," she said. "I felt boxed in and just deeply uncomfortable."

Dr. Friedman said she went to Linfield's HR representative.

"I was told that there was likely nothing that they could do," she said. "I was told explicitly that that's just how men are."

In an email to KGW Tuesday, Linfield's chief marketing officer Scott Nelson said that point about the HR rep's comment is "...not consistent with the information we have."

The second instance happened in 2019 at a dinner for Linfield's Board of Trustees, one of whom was seated next to Dr. Friedman.

"He put his hand on my bare shoulder, on my back, on my arm, on my thigh, pointed to my empty ring finger and asked me if there was a Mr. Friedman," Dr. Friedman said. "He suggested that we should go out afterwards or that we shouldn't have come to the dinner at all. We should have been doing something else together."

The behavior made her uncomfortable. So did the timing.

"The vote for my tenure case was the next day, and that individual was voting," she said.

This time, Linfield hired an outside investigator who, the school confirms, found the events Dr. Friedman reported happened but did not violate Linfield policy.

"That actually doesn't make it better. That makes it worse," Dr. Friedman said. "If there are no policies in place that keep women from being rubbed and squeezed and winked at, that keep women from having someone whisper in their ear ... then we need new policies."