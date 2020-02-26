SEATTLE — The FBI arrested four members of what it calls a "violent extremist group" Wednesday, including one in the Seattle area, for allegedly conspiring to threaten and intimidate journalists and activists.

The four suspected members of The Atomwaffen Division who were charged are Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, of Redmond; Kaleb Cole, 24, of Montgomery, Texas; Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, of Spring Hill, Florida and Johnny Roman Garza, 20, of Queen Creek, Arizona.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested one suspect as he reported for work at the Fred Meyer store in Kirkland. Agents could be seen searching his truck.

The four members are accused of using an encrypted online chat group to identify people they wanted to intimidate. Cole and Shea created posters with Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and threatening language, according to court documents.

One of the victims is a KING 5 reporter who produced several stories on Atomwaffen's "hate camps" – firearms training sessions – in Washington state.

KING 5 Investigator Chris Ingalls received a threatening letter that included several elements of Atomwaffen propaganda. Seattle FBI agents took the letter to use as evidence in the ongoing case.

