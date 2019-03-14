Portland's sidewalk repair policy trips up homeowner with costly bill



His bill was reduced for PBOT’s mistakes, but the total was still nearly $5,000. So Bell appealed to the city council, the first Portland homeowner in 20 years to do so. PBOT presented its case, showing a picture of the violation that was not on Bell's property. It wasn't even his sidewalk. The PBOT picture showed trees pushing up the sidewalk. Bell's sidewalk doesn’t have any trees.

PBOT’s Maintenance and Operations manager Tara Wasiak outlined the hazards in the photo. “Those half-inch deviations are harder to see, especially at night, and often can result in trips and falls.”



But as PBOT was making its case in front of the City Council against Bell, using the half-inch standard as a hazard that can result in ‘trips and falls’, KGW checked out some city-owned property to see if PBOT was following its own standards and guidelines. It didn’t take long.

Because just up the street from Bell's sidewalk is the Mount Tabor Parks Department, a property that belongs to the city of Portland. The sidewalk in front of that property was not only a violation of the city’s code, it was much more severe than Bell’s sidewalk.

The city property has tripping hazards and would be difficult for anyone using a wheelchair to navigate safely. In addition, down the street from Bell's place, KGW found city-owned sidewalks in front of a school that were lifted by several inches. They appear to be obvious city violations that would qualify as a ‘trip and fall’ hazard by PBOT’s definition. In fact, the city-owned sidewalk in front of Portland City Hall in downtown Portland also appears to be a clear code violation by city standards.

Sidewalk across from Portland City Hall

KGW

According to Bell, the system seems unfair. “It feels like a double standard to a citizen. This is the expectation and it doesn't feel like it’s being upheld on a city level.”



During the appeal hearing, Kyle testified about the condition of his sidewalk, and said the repair work was not needed because his sidewalk was safe.

“There are no trees along my property pushing up the sidewalks and there are no sinkholes, tripping hazards whatsoever.”

In fact, he told the City Commissioners that the contractors the city used to fix his sidewalk made it even worse, and even after the repair the sidewalk is not up to the city's own code. He said PBOT’s repair crew violated its own policy concerning ‘partial square replacement.’

Homeowner Kyle Bell measuring his repaired sidewalk

KGW

PBOT’s website states, ‘partial square replacement on a sidewalk will not be done.’ But when PBOT crews fixed Bell's sidewalk, they left him with several ‘partial triangles,’ and one in particular that already appears to be violating code. Despite the apparent discrepancy in the work performed, PBOT billed Bell $4,825 for the repair work.

During the appeal hearing, Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty asked POT manager Wasiak about the apparent subpar repair work.

“It looks like it's sticking up more now than when it was when he was told that he had to repair it. What's the city's response when they repair is inadequate?" Hardesty asked.

Wasiak responded, “The work is guaranteed for three years, so we can go and fix that.”

When asked by Hardesty if they’ve do so, Wasiak replied, “We have not done so, I'm learning of this now.”

The exchange prompted this response from Commissioner Nick Fish: “We seem uniquely unqualified to hear this appeal quite honestly.”

Ultimately, the commissioners ruled against Bell. Hardesty was the only commissioner to rule in his favor. He was ordered to pay $4,825 for the sidewalk repair work.

“It's tough to fight City Hall," said Bell, following the ruling.

When the city of Portland uses one of its contractors to repair your sidewalk, you are required to pay for it, but PBOT offers a three-year guarantee on the concrete work. Homeowners can do the work themselves or hire a contractor but will need a permit and have to comply with all city codes Bell said these options were never mentioned to him.

PBOT admits ‘sidewalk improvement’ is not a perfect science, and that these options need to be clearer to homeowners. Agency officials said they are working to improve their policies.