Portland woman pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection, will be sentenced April 4

Lilith Saer is the ninth person from Oregon or Southwest Washington to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 30-year-old Portland woman pleaded guilty for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Lilith Saer appeared by video before a federal judge in Washington D.C.

During Wednesday morning’s hearing, Saer pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. She will be sentenced on April 4.

Court documents suggest social media sleuths helped identify the Portland woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Saer, who had distinguishable, bright blue hair, could be seen in several videos from the Capitol that day. Several of the images of Saer were shared on Twitter by known left-wing activists in the Portland area.

Investigators were able to confirm her identity through public records and previous appearances, including a 2019 protest outside of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's house. During that protest, Saer was interviewed by Portland State University's student newspaper, the Vanguard, and the video was posted to YouTube.

Court records suggest Saer was a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

On June 24, 2022 a federal judge signed a criminal complaint against Saer, charging her with entering a restricted building with the intent to disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct inside the Capitol building. Both were misdemeanor charges. Saer was taken into custody on July 7.

More than 950 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Saer is the ninth person from Oregon or Southwest Washington to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.