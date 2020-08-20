Portland man sent to prison for Molotov cocktail attack in 2012, arrested again during protests

As a condition of supervised release, a judge required Sergey Turzhanskiy "have no communication or contact with anarchist groups or affiliates" in the future.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man who served time in federal prison after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Portland Police patrol car in 2012 was arrested on unrelated charges during a protest in Portland.

Sergey Turzhanskiy, 32, is facing one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a misdemeanor. Portland police arrested Turzhanskiy on August 3, according to court records, and was released from jail the same day.

A spokesperson from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office confirmed the case is related to the ongoing unrest and protests in Portland.

In March 2014, a federal judge sentenced Turzhanskiy to 30 months in federal prison for possession of an unregistered destructive device. Federal prosecutors said Turzhanskiy hurled a Moltov cocktail at a parked Portland police car at North Precinct on November 5, 2012.

In a sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors said since the 2012 Molotov cocktail attack, Turzhanskiy "has led a fully law-abiding life, has severed ties with anarchists, and no longer espouses extreme and violence-prone viewpoints."

Records show Turzhanskiy was released from prison in June 2016. He was on supervised released for three years. As a condition of his supervised release, U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez required Turzhanskiy "shall have no communication or contact with anarchist groups or affiliates" in the future.