Portland man sent to prison for Molotov cocktail attack in 2012, arrested again during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man who served time in federal prison after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Portland Police patrol car in 2012 was arrested on unrelated charges during a protest in Portland.
Sergey Turzhanskiy, 32, is facing one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a misdemeanor. Portland police arrested Turzhanskiy on August 3, according to court records, and was released from jail the same day.
A spokesperson from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office confirmed the case is related to the ongoing unrest and protests in Portland.
In March 2014, a federal judge sentenced Turzhanskiy to 30 months in federal prison for possession of an unregistered destructive device. Federal prosecutors said Turzhanskiy hurled a Moltov cocktail at a parked Portland police car at North Precinct on November 5, 2012.
In a sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors said since the 2012 Molotov cocktail attack, Turzhanskiy "has led a fully law-abiding life, has severed ties with anarchists, and no longer espouses extreme and violence-prone viewpoints."
Records show Turzhanskiy was released from prison in June 2016. He was on supervised released for three years. As a condition of his supervised release, U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez required Turzhanskiy "shall have no communication or contact with anarchist groups or affiliates" in the future.
Turzhanskiy could not be reached for comment. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 5.