Oregon man charged with assaulting officers with a pipe during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

According to court records, Ryan Wilson and his father Duke Wilson were with a group of rioters who confronted police in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly ramming a pipe toward police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ryan Wilson, 40, of Athena, Oregon was arrested Sept. 11 in Portland, according to federal prosecutors.

Wilson is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with several misdemeanors.

According to court records, Ryan Wilson and his father Duke Wilson were with a group of rioters who confronted police in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel. Police officers were using shields to defend themselves and prevent a breach of the Capitol building, when a rioter started thrusting a pipe toward the police.

Wilson grabbed the pipe and rammed it toward the officers repeatedly, according to prosecutors. Wilson then moved and took aim at the officers’ heads and faces with the pipe, the court records allege.

The police pepper-sprayed Wilson. He threw the pipe toward the police line and left the tunnel, according to prosecutors.

Ryan Wilson’s father, Duke Wilson, was previously sentenced to 51 months in prison for assaulting officers.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been charged in relation to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including 10 from Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here