Hillsboro man convicted on 8 charges for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A federal jury in Washington, D.C. found an Oregon man guilty of eight charges including assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Reed Christensen of Hillsboro will be sentenced on December 15.

The 65-year-old was convicted of four felonies, including three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and one count of civil disorder. A jury also found Christensen guilty of four misdemeanor offenses.

According to federal prosecutors, the U.S. Army veteran and former Intel employee forcibly removed metal bike rack barriers protecting the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. After being pepper sprayed, Christensen charged several officers, hit them with his fist and pushed them, prosecutors alleged.

Surveillance footage showed Christensen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, gray winter parka and yellow leather gloves. Someone who has known Christensen for years contacted investigators after seeing him on a national news network, prosecutors explained in court records. The witness recognized Christensen’s clothing and knew that the Hillsboro man traveled to Washington, D.C.