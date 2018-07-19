PORTLAND, Ore.— A Salem towing company agreed to settle with the state Attorney General’s office after a series of consumer complaints about excessive charges and unfair treatment.

Discount Towing & Recovery agreed to pay $15,000 to the Oregon Department of Justice, according to documents filed in Marion County circuit court. Under the terms of the deal, Discount Towing will only have to pay $2,000 unless the company fails to comply with the agreement.

The company owner, Donald Duddles also promised to refund one customer $740.

“I’m excited,” explained Anna McEwen of Jefferson. “It will be nice to have that back in the bank.”

McEwen had her car towed from a Salem parking lot in August 2016. She said the driver declined to drop her car from the tow truck, would not provide information where to pick it up or explain how much it would cost.

A receipt shows Discount Towing charged McEwen $741 to retrieve her car from the company’s impound lot. She was required to pay in cash.

“It was just ridiculous,” explained McEwen. “It was very frustrating. We don’t make a whole lot of money and paying out of pocket $800 what not something that we could easily afford.”

A KGW investigation in late 2016 found nearly a dozen complaints about Discount Towing & Recovery. Many consumers felt the Salem towing company charged unfair rates.

Donald Duddles, the owner of Discount Towing & Recovery declined to comment for this story.

As part of the agreement with the state of Oregon, Duddles did not admit to any wrongdoing. He agreed to comply with state and local towing laws along with various other stipulations.

