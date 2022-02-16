‘Make Kyron a priority again': Mother of missing Portland boy calls on district attorney to convene new task force

Kyron Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. The second grader has never been found.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a missing Portland boy is holding a rally this weekend to try and get the attention of the Multnomah County district attorney. She wants the DA to take another look at the unsolved Kyron Horman case and convene a new task force. Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. The second-grader has never been found.

“I just want the powers that be, the people that make the decisions to know that Kyron is important,” said Desiree Young, the missing boy’s mother.

Young plans to rally alongside supporters outside the Multnomah County DA’s office on Saturday. The missing boy’s mother said she’s tried to set up a face-to-face meeting with DA Mike Schmidt since last year, but it hasn’t happened.

“I want the DA to know who I am and to know who Kyron is,” said Young. “I want him to make Kyron a priority again.”

Young would like a new task force to review evidence in the near-decade old case and revisit witnesses. Kyron’s mother would also like prosecutors to create a checklist and strategy for investigating a no body homicide case — in hopes of eventually moving forward with prosecution.

No charges have ever been filed in the case, despite continued focus by investigators on Kyron’s stepmother, Terri Horman. She dropped him off at school the day he disappeared. In 2012, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge referred to Terri as a "prime suspect" in the case. Terri has since moved to California and remarried. Terri Horman has long denied any wrongdoing.

Since the boy’s disappearance nearly 12 years ago, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has taken in more than 4,000 tips and conducted countless searches.

“My heart goes out to Kyron’s family and the dedicated and compassionate community they have built around his disappearance,” wrote Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt in a statement sent to KGW. “To date, this case is open and we remain committed to investigating new facts and evidence should either surface.”