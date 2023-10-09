'I didn't know you guys were cops': Idaho man files a tort claim after he's shot multiple times by federal, local law enforcement

Brooks Roberts and his family had been in ongoing disputes with law enforcement after they lost their home and began living on public forest land.

"Brooks is an Idahoan who was with his family and one of the casualties of COVID in 2022," Brooks' attorney Ritchie Eppink said. "And by casualties, I mean, there was a job lost and then the family was evicted from their home in Emmett. And they ended up trying to survive in what they had left, which was their vehicles."

An undercover operation, involving several law enforcement officers at a trailhead in the Payette National Forest ended with a man being shot multiple times. On Friday, May 19, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) officers were attempting to arrest Judy Roberts and her sons Timber and Brooks for unlawfully living on public lands. Officers shot Brooks, leaving him paralyzed. Now, his attorneys have filed a tort claim against the agencies.

"I'm sorry," Brooks said. "I did what he said, put the gun down... he just took his shot. I didn't know you guys were cops."

Immediately following the shooting, while Brooks is still laying on the ground waiting for medical treatment, he apologizes to officers and said he did not know they were law enforcement.

"His prognosis is guarded. He likely will never recover the use of his lower body. He cannot control his bowels and requires a diaper. His recovery will be slow and difficult," the tort claim states.

Eppink said Brooks was shot so many times, doctors are not even disclosing the exact amount because it is not clear. Prior to the shooting, Brooks still had feeling below his waist and could have children.

"And so, they opened fire, fired multiple shots into his body. He was shot repeatedly even after he was defenseless in the mud," Eppink said. "He got shot in the back by these officers and through some miracle, he has survived that. And is is in a very long recovery now [...] He was paralyzed, will no longer, we're told, have any feeling below his waist as a result of of the shooting,"

According to Brooks' attorney, the plainclothes officers did not announce themselves as law enforcement and Brooks did not know they were law enforcement until after he had been shot.

Hearing Timber's calls for help, Brooks exits the trailer in his wheelchair to help. The tort claim states he had previously injured himself working at Walmart.

In the video, Timber can be seen and heard screaming for help. An officer can be heard saying, "I got some bad news for ya man, you're under arrest."

A USFS officer's body camera footage, obtained by KTVB, shows Timber, Brooks' brother, went out to give the officers a jump. As he gets out of the car, they begin to arrest him.

The family members were each charged with multiple misdemeanors under the code of federal regulations. The family had been involved in several run-ins with BLM and the USFS. On May 19, plainclothes officers knocked on the door of the Roberts' trailer, asking for a jumpstart according to court documents, in an undercover operation aimed at arresting them.

The Roberts Family :

After the family was evicted from their Emmett home during the pandemic, they moved around in their camping vehicles. At times the went to the Boise National Forest and then to BLM land in the desert, south of Boise.

According to Eppink the family had a rough time. In the winter of 2022, Judy got frostbite and had both of her legs amputated below the knee.

The claim states that for months the family would move from place to place. When they encountered law enforcement, they would move on and do their best to comply.



"They ended up trying to survive in what they had left, which was their vehicles," Eppink said. "Had Brooks and his family had any other choice but to be where they were, they would have been there."

Officials warned them multiple times they were violating the 14-day camping limit in each spot. They were eventually given tickets and ordered to leave. The family told officers they had nowhere else to go, all of the homeless shelters were filled.

According to the tort claim filed by Eppink on Aug. 23, the BLM connected the family with a homeless services agency in Ada County which put them on a waiting list for permanent supportive housing.



"The approach that would have worked, could have worked here, was to allow this family to work with services to find a place to live," Eppink said.

Court filings show, during encounters with law enforcement and the public over those years, Timber, specifically, grew more hostile and aggressive. In those documents, he repeatedly threatened violence. For instance, stating that he would booby trap their site, and claimed his family owned the public land they lived on.

"Leave me the (expletive) alone or somethings going to happen fast," Timber said according to court documents. "Touch our stuff and someone's going to go down bad. There will be booby traps around camp."



After being forced off BLM land in the fall of 2022, the family headed up to the popular West Face Trailhead parking lot in the Payette National Forest.

Randy Hickman, who lives in McCall, said he often frequents the site, and on April 19, had pulled into the lot to catch up on work. That was where he met Timber.

"I was parked in this pickup," Hickman said. "I see a guy standing outside my vehicle. He wants something, I don't know what it is. So, I open the door, get out and say what do you need?"

Hickman said an irrational, agitated Timber cussed at him, told him not to touch their stuff, and demanded he leave.



"He walked back over to a Chevy pickup [...] and picked up a knife off the tailgate," Hickman said. "He shook the knife and started back toward me. That made it pretty easy for me to see I needed not to be here."

Hickman said he also realized Timber was not alone, so he left and called police.

Brooks was not involved in the altercation with Hickman.