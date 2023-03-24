Kyron Horman’s mom meets with new Multnomah County Sheriff

Desiree Young called for the meeting in hopes the new sheriff will dedicate time and resources to help find her son, still missing after nearly 13 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a missing Portland boy met with the new Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell on Friday afternoon. Desiree Young called for the meeting in hopes the new sheriff will allocate time and resources to help find her son.

Kyron Horman disappeared on June 4, 2010. The then-second grader was last seen at Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He has never been found.

“I wish they would dedicate the lead detective 100% of the time to Kyron,” said Young. “I think that after almost 13 years it is always a challenge, no matter what agency you are working with, to make sure they are still dedicating resources to it.”

Young said Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell seemed committed to the missing boy’s case. In recent weeks, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search in North and Northwest Portland, Young explained. Additionally, Young said investigators are following up on new tips and looking into new technologies to assist in the search effort.

Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell, who was sworn into office on January 4, has a unique connection to the Kyron Horman case. Her husband, now-retired Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob O’Donnell, served as the lead investigator following the boy’s disappearance.

Police have made no arrests in the case, although investigators have long focused on Kyron’s stepmother Terri Horman. She dropped Kyron off at Skyline school the day he disappeared. Terri Horman has denied any wrongdoing.

Young hopes investigators will not only continue searching for her son, but also work toward building a criminal case.

“I don’t know that we’ll get to bring him home,” Young admitted. “I want us to be able to, no matter what, hold Terri accountable.”

Young also hopes to meet with the Multnomah County District Attorney.

“I want the DA to know who I am. I want the sheriff to know who I am. I want them to have a personal lens on that and that’s why I want to talk to them,” explained Young.