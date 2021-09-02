Woodlawn 5th graders plan Black Lives Matter car parade

A group of fifth graders organized a Black Lives Matter parade in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Students, teachers and parents gathered at Woodlawn Elementary School for a Black Lives Matter car parade on Friday, Feb. 5.

“I think it’s a cause that doesn’t get enough attention. Racism is a big deal,” said Woodlawn fifth grader Quinn.

A group of fifth graders called "No Place for Hate" organized the parade with the help of some Woodlawn educators.

"Knowing that they're being led in the right direction. The change starts with them," said SUN school coordinator Tianna Sly.

The group plans different activities to promote anti-racism and inclusivity at Woodlawn throughout the year.

"It’s not something that can be ignored. It needs action,” said Bexley, who is also in fifth grade at Woodlawn.

Woodlawn families decorated their cars with balloons and signs and drove through the neighborhood honking their horns and showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The parade was held on what would have been Trayvon Martin's 26th birthday.

"It's important for adults, but it's more important that we are doing this with our kids," said Woodlawn family coordinator Mary Evans.

About Inside Woodlawn:

KGW investigative reporter Cristin Severance and photojournalists Gene Cotton and Kurt Austin were granted remarkable access to spend the 2019-2020 school year chronicling life inside Woodlawn Elementary School in Northeast Portland. Their reporting offers a rich view of how teachers, administrators, school staff, and parents overcome many challenges to serve students. KGW will continue to tell their stories in 2021 and beyond as the staff deals with the pandemic, distance learning, and providing support to families during this unprecedented time.