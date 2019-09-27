KGW is spending the 2019-2020 school year at Woodlawn Elementary School, telling stories of the staff, students and community through the series “Inside Woodlawn.”

The first episode explained how the school is dealing with gentrification of the Northeast Portland Woodlawn neighborhood inside and outside the school.

KGW investigative reporter Cristin Severance and photojournalist Gene Cotton will be reporting periodically throughout the school year, with vignettes and full-length episodes.

They couldn’t pass up an opportunity to meet the students face to face at their recent picture day on Friday, September 27.

The students, who normally wear uniforms, were dressed up and picture-perfect as they waited their turn to say, ‘cheese!’

Watch the full episode on the KGW News YouTube channel

“Everybody gets to like show their personality with the outfits they’re wearing,” said fourth-grader Brooklyn Cavli.

JT School and Sports Photography set up an RV outside of Woodlawn and classes took turns lining up outside of the bus, filing in and getting their pictures taken.

“I feel like I’m prepared. I made sure I got all my stuff together all last night, so it was perfect,” said fourth-grader Rashad Oddie.

