Educators from Portland's Woodlawn Elementary School discuss the Black Lives Matters movement, how the education system can fail teachers of color and more.

Their conversations are part of a special report: “Inside Woodlawn: No Time to Waste.”

Reporter Cristin Severance and photojournalist Gene Cotton recently sat down with four of the educators featured in Inside Woodlawn to talk about the Black Lives Matters movement, how the education system can sometimes fail teachers of color, recent protests in Portland and how they’ll address this national conversation with their students.

“It's very amazing that you all decided to, you know, follow us this year because this is a year that our children will be talking about in history classes,” said first grade teacher Lionel Clegg.

The series delved into race, gentrification and supporting undocumented students – conversations the teachers at Woodlawn were used to having among themselves and with their students.

KGW spent the entire 2019-2020 school year telling stories and documenting life at the school for a series called Inside Woodlawn .

Teachers at the Northeast Portland elementary school have plenty of experience talking about race. The school sits in a neighborhood that used to be a center of Portland’s Black community, but has gentrified rapidly in recent years, bringing more white families into the school.

As the nation grapples with difficult conversations about race, equity and social justice we might all be well served to listen to the teachers at Woodlawn Elementary School.

He talks about the national conversation around Black Lives Matter and how it was considered controversial by some viewers when he appeared in an Inside Woodlawn episode wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt just a few months ago.

Clegg is never one to shy away from talking about race and appeared in many of the Inside Woodlawn episodes .

“Especially with our children of color, I feel like we don’t have any time to waste. I have a sense of urgency that our kids are getting everything they need in the classroom to be successful in the future,” said Clegg.

The no-nonsense educator has a distinct teaching style and is described as a strict and excellent teacher by his former students.

“Woodlawn helped me learn to be who I was growing up,” Clegg said. “There was a fourth-grade teacher that I had, her name was Rolia Manyongai, and she was actually the first teacher of color that I ever had. She gave me a great sense of pride about being who I was.”

Clegg, 44, grew up in the Woodlawn neighborhood and still lives there to this day.

Lionel Clegg was a student at Woodlawn elementary school and has been a teacher there for 21 years.

Chapter two : Mary Evans

Mary Evans is the family community coordinator at Woodlawn.

Evans, 32, describes her job as helping families with whatever they need from rental assistance, finding them a place to live or making sure they have food at home.

“So, whatever needs a Woodlawn family or any family that contacts me might need, my job is to help them,” said Evans.

But just as gentrification has changed almost everything at Woodlawn, it has changed Evans’ position too.

“My role has shifted. Families still need help paying rent and they still need help keeping utilities turned on. But what changed is, they don't live in our neighborhood now. They live in the numbers, or they live in Vancouver,” said Evans.

More than half the families at Woodlawn can’t afford to live in the neighborhood so they live in less expensive areas, like Gresham and Vancouver, and drive their children to school every day.

“It's not a process that's happening, but it's happened. Portland has replaced Black people with Black Lives Matter signs,” said Evans.