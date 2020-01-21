PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 300 people stuffed food sacks for the Portland Backpack program, a nonprofit that provides food for more than 340 kids every weekend.

“We’re part of the food system for families. One example, we had four kids from one family last year. The school found out, that had been the only food in the house. The fifth-grade student was preparing food for his siblings so it’s very important that the food is passed directly to the students,” said Diane Rheos, the executive director of Portland Backpack.

The sacks are distributed to four Portland Public Schools, including Woodlawn elementary school, where KGW staffers Cristin Severance and Gene Cotton have been spending the 2019-2020 year telling stories.

“We will get 700 lunches packed in less than 30 minutes. It’s an amazing way to pull the community together and get the job done,” said volunteer and Woodlawn principal Andrea Porter-Lopez.

Last year, Portland Backpack provided 11,110 weekend food snacks to kids through the program.

