Inside Woodlawn, Ep. 5: Fear and sadness when the school is told a student was deported

Karen, who recently won an award for most-improved student in Clegg's class, had never missed so many days of school in a row.
"After 10 days, our kids are kicked off our roster if they haven't attended school. So, I went to the office just to see, 'Hey, have we called her house yet?' Just to see if anything's going on or what the deal is," Clegg said.
Vasquez-Luna plays a big part in helping the Hispanic student population at the school. Twenty percent of the students at Woodlawn are Hispanic and 14% are learning English as a second language.
"I started reaching out to people on her emergency contacts and an aunt picked up, and she's the one that told me that [the family] got deported after their court hearing," Vasquez-Luna said.
She shared what Karen's aunt told her with Clegg.
"It hit me just like a ton of bricks," Clegg said. "I really couldn't think of anything but, you know, the things they may be caught in, in her family are going through. And that was hard."
Hearing the word "deportation" struck fear inside many of the staff members at Woodlawn.
"It's never been that close to us. It's never been where kids had to question, wait, where did Karen go or what happened to Karen? It’s hard on me," Vasquez-Luna said.
Vasquez-Luna was brought to the U.S. from Mexico as a baby. The DACA – or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – recipient now has five kids of her own. Hearing about Karen being sent to Guatemala because of an immigration fight struck a chord with her personally.
"Am I next? When? How long will I have with my family? Just being a DACA recipient, I know I can be next," she said.
Velasquez could also relate to this family.
"This is a story that's personal to me. You know, my father was an undocumented immigrant, and so if it weren't for the fact that he took that risk, me and my family would not be here right now. So I understand very well that people leave their countries for several reasons because they have no other choice. It's not a risk that you ever take lightly," Velazquez said.
Clegg had to tell Karen's classmates that she wasn't coming back.
"I simply told him that she's going to another school and she won't be with us anymore. There were a lot of kids just in that statement alone, you know, that were upset," Clegg said.
Velasquez, who knew Karen’s father and had talked with him several times, also called their home and spoke with Karen’s aunt.
"They did share with me that the family had been ordered to leave and they left this month," Velasquez said.