PORTLAND, Ore. — Students from Woodlawn elementary school had the opportunity to dress like their “future self” during spirit week.

“It brings out everybody’s personality and gives a clue to who they are. It gets people closer by knowing more about their friends,” said third-grader Abagail.

The students were encouraged to dress like the professionals they hope to be when they grow up. Students dressed as chefs, singers, video game developers, teachers, nurses, firefighters and a principal.

“I want to inspire people. I want people to know they can be whoever they want,” said fourth-grader Dallas who dressed as a pop star.

