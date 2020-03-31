PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers and staff at Woodlawn Elementary are missing their students as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them apart.

This week we reached out to the staff at Woodlawn, where KGW has been spending a year documenting life inside the school.

We asked each of them to record a video message to their students. They talked about what they’re doing while stuck at home and offered some advice to students. These are their messages.

About Inside Woodlawn:

KGW investigative reporter Cristin Severance and photojournalist Gene Cotton were granted remarkable access to spend the 2019-2020 school year chronicling life inside Woodlawn Elementary School in Northeast Portland. Their reporting offers a rich view of how teachers, administrators, school staff and parents overcome many challenges to serve students. Join us as KGW News goes Inside Woodlawn.

