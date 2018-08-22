HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro couple lost $20,000 after signing up for a business training program the Federal Trade Commission called a “get rich scheme."

“I’m extremely frustrated,” explained Jason Salamah. “We put in $20,000 and got zero. We got zero from Sellers Playbook.”

Sellers Playbook lured customers into buying its business coaching services by claiming they’d earn thousands of dollars per month selling products on Amazon, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Instead, most customers lost money, the FTC explained in a press release.

Better Business Bureau: Complainants say Sellers Playbook over-promised

The Minneapolis-based company, which has no affiliation with Amazon, took in more than $15 million from consumers last year, according to the FTC.

Earlier this month, a federal judge temporarily halted the operation until a civil lawsuit filed by the FTC and Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is resolved.

Jason Salamah and his wife, Olga, attended a three-day training seminar for Sellers Playbook after seeing an advertisement on Facebook. Sellers Playbook held seminars in Portland and other cities across the United States.

The Hillsboro couple signed up for a Business Pro Executive Membership, which provided scheduled coaching and strategy sessions with Sellers Playbook. Instead, the Salamahs said they never received a single training session and lost money.

Sellers Playbook Business pro Executive Membership

KGW

“In my mind, they are thieves,” said Jason Salamah.

An attorney representing Sellers Playbook declined to comment. It is not clear if customers will recover their losses.

“I’ve been working overtime for the past nine months just to pay off the $20,000 I’m in,” said Salamah.

