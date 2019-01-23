CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina toddler who had been missing since Tuesday has been found alive.

Three-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in a wooded area not too far away from where he disappeared.

Casey went missing after playing in the yard of his grandmother's home with two other children.

The three-year-old didn't return to the house with the other kids.

After two days and two nights, a man with the search team said he heard Casey's voice in a wooded area.

"We responded on a tip and located by voice this young man and went to him and disentangled him from some briars that he was hung up in... brought him out and here we are," Captain Shane Grier said.

He was taken to a local hospital to undergo evaluation.

"At no time did we see any indications of an abduction. Just to take that a little further, that's why an Amber Alert was not put out. There were no signs of abduction," Sheriff Chip Hughes said.

The boy's family was ecstatic that he was found alive and well, with only a few scrapes and scratches.

Authorities said they are very fortunate they were able to return Casey to his family.

"We just want to tell everybody thank you for taking the time out and coming to look for Casey and prayed for him. He's good, he'd good. He's up and talking. He's already asked to watch Netflix so he's good, he's good," Caseys mom, Brittany Hathaway, said.