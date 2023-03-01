Foster teen’s violent attack of Washington social worker highlights lack of safety solutions

As DCYF looks for a long-term solution to serve high-needs children, workers say the agency fails to find even short-term solutions to keep them safe.

A brutal attack :

PUYALLUP, WASH - The Pierce County 911 operator who picked up the phone could hardly hear over the piercing screams of a Washington social worker in the background, pleading for her life.

“Help!” the social worker shrieked.

Deidra Van Every, who for months was tasked with protecting a 16-year-old male foster child, now cried out for protection from the same teenager. On that November evening last year, the teen dragged Van Every by her hair across a third-floor Puyallup hotel room – kicking her, stomping on her face and promising to kill her, according to law enforcement and court records.

“She was begging him at one point – trying to appeal to his sense of humanity,” said Chris Urias, a former state-contracted security guard, who Van Every credited with keeping her alive. “There was a look in his eyes that he just wasn’t there.”

Van Every, a Pierce County-based supervisor in the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) adoption unit, suffered a broken nose and a concussion from the brutal beating. Urias and the teen’s state-assigned therapist, who called 911, witnessed the attack.

“It brings back a flood of emotion that I could not get him under control,” said Urias, who attempted to restrain the teen before law enforcement arrived. “He was 16 years old, but the sheer size and power that he had is just humbling to say the least.”

Van Every’s assault is one of at least 38 incidents since September 2021 where Washington foster youth physically attacked child welfare workers, according to a Feb. 16 report from the Washington State Family and Children’s Ombuds. The ombuds’ data reveals most of those assaults occurred at hotels, where DCYF has historically housed hundreds of high-needs kids without foster home placements — including the 16-year-old who police said was responsible for the attack on Van Every.

“The majority of these assaults involve youth that are experiencing these unstable placement situations, where their treatment and behavioral needs are not being met,” said Patrick Dowd, the director of the ombuds’ office. “They’re probably angry. They’re probably frustrated – maybe even frightened.”

The teenager accused of assaulting Van Every is developmentally delayed and has multiple mental and behavioral health diagnoses that require 24/7 supervision, according to Pierce County court and law enforcement records.

Van Every – who publicly spoke of her assault in front of the DCYF oversight board last year – was one of a number of state social workers taking shifts to monitor the teenager while he stayed overnight in a hotel. With her camera off, she told board members over Zoom how the state was placing its social workers and foster children in jeopardy.

"I wish you could see my face right now because my face is the poster child for the retention issue that DCYF social workers are facing every day. Every day is a dangerous time and a dangerous place," she said at the November meeting held days after her assault. “This particular youth has not had placement since March in a substantive and meaningful way. He's had over 100 placements – most of them hotel stays – this year alone."

KING 5 is not identifying the teen because he is a juvenile. A Pierce County public defender who represented the teenager in recent court cases did not respond to a request for comment.

Van Every declined an interview. As she recovers from her physical injuries and emotional ones, her family members have vocally advocated for more protections for social workers on her behalf — speaking with reporters and testifying in front of state lawmakers in Olympia.

In the months before Van Every’s assault, court records reveal that DCYF knew the teen posed a threat to its staff. He was accused of physically assaulting at least four other state workers and regularly threatening the lives of others involved in his care.

Instead of beefing up safety protocols in response to his escalating and extreme behaviors, Urias said the child welfare agency opted to reduce the number of security guards assigned to the teenager’s case – from two guards to one.

“They said they were paying too much money for security, but at what point do you put a price on your employees’ lives? At what point do you put a price on safety?” Urias, the security guard, said. “If he was that high-profile, that high-risk of a child, that should never have happened in the first place.”

Jason Wettstein, a spokesperson for DCYF, declined an interview and did not respond to questions about whether the department reduced security in the teen’s case.

He explained in a statement that while DCYF can’t comment on cases involving specific children, the department makes decisions about security staffing by conducting “case-by-case assessments” that consider a foster child previous response to security guards and de-escalation strategies.

“Security changes and training in de-escalation can only go so far when youth with profoundly complex challenges do not have access to the services that would come with placement,” Wettstein wrote, calling out the state’s “urgent, unmet need” for housing options that can support high-needs foster children.