Former Tualatin police officer facing misconduct charges, fired from new job

King City learned Chet Lemon was under criminal investigation shortly after he was hired to be a police sergeant.

PORTLAND, Ore — A former Tualatin police officer is facing official misconduct and public indecency charges for crimes that allegedly occurred while on-duty in 2019.

A Washington County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Chet Lemon on nine misdemeanor counts in July, although details of the case are just surfacing.

Lemon has served as both a patrol officer and school resource officer with Tualatin police since January 2008. He resigned in December 2020 to accept a job as a police sergeant with King City.

“Please understand that this job offer will allow me to further progress myself and my career within the Law Enforcement profession and I would be contrite if I did not pursue the opportunity,” Lemon wrote in his resignation letter. “I did not pursue this opportunity.”

Lemon started work at King City on Dec. 7. Three days later, Tualatin police notified King City he was under criminal investigation.

Michael Weston, the city manager of King City, suggested that background and reference checks didn’t raise any red flags during Lemon’s recruitment or hiring.

“At no time during this process was King City made aware of any potential allegations,” wrote Weston in a statement.

On Dec. 11, King City placed Lemon on administrative leave. He was never officially sworn in as a King City police sergeant, according to the city manager. Officials would not comment on whether Lemon is being paid during the leave.

After his indictment in July, Lemon was fired from King City.

Court records accuse Lemon of official misconduct and public indecency between January and August 2019. Lemon worked as a school resource officer in Tualatin during that period.

The crimes allegedly involved consenting adults and no children were at risk, according to a source close to the investigation. No other details were available.