Charity claiming to help fallen heroes must pay nearly $1 million, judge orders

A KGW investigation in May 2018 found numerous complaints around the country about Fallen Hero Bracelets.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge ordered a Tacoma, Washington-based nonprofit, which claimed to help the families of veterans and police officers who died in the line of duty, pay nearly $1 million in fines and restitution.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin found Fallen Hero Bracelets defrauded the public and harassed customers.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office filed a lawsuit against Fallen Hero Bracelets, claiming the company and its owner, Michael Friedmann, violated the Consumer Protection Act and state law for soliciting charitable contributions.

“This one ranks right up there in terms of really outrageous conduct,” said Ferguson.

The nonprofit company claimed to help raise funds for 40 different veteran organizations in four countries, according to its website. Many online shoppers said they never got what they ordered from Fallen Hero Bracelets. When customers complained, government records showed the owner responded with vulgar emails, threatened lawsuits and sent some customers to a collection agency.

In the Oct. 30 court order, Judge Martin said Friedmann “frequently engaged in harassing, threatening, and abusive conduct against customers who complained.”

Additionally, the judge found Friedmann misrepresented his credentials, falsely asserted a portion of sales would go to charitable organizations and never provided trained service dogs to veterans, as he claimed.

“He literally utilized people’s compassion for fallen heroes to separate them from their hard-earned money and to benefit himself,” said Attorney General Ferguson. “He even called himself a veteran and he’s not.”

Judge Martin ordered Friedmann pay a total of $995,000 in fines, restitution and fees. The judge required nearly half the money go toward legitimate charities that help the families of police or military that died in the line of duty.