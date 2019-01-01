Michael Ostrander tried to log onto Facebook last week and was notified he was locked out of his account.

“It says “Remembering Mike Ostrander”,” said Ostrander about his profile page.

The social media giant will memorialize an account after someone dies to keep that person’s profile, pictures and old posts still active.

According to their rules, a request must be sent naming the person who passed away and something must be provided as a proof of death, like an obituary.

The only problem, Ostrander was still very much alive.

“I got angry to start with and then I started worrying about how family members might react to this if they saw it,” said Ostrander.

Ostrander said someone reported him dead to Facebook but the company who not tell him who.

He said he tried to get the company to fix the account, sending pictures of his license, but days later it was still memorialized.

He started a new account to message his friends and family about the issues.

“They just think it’s stupid that Facebook would do something like this.”

We reached out to Facebook, a spokesman told us “We looked into the matter, and the account was indeed mistakenly memorialized based on incomplete information. We've reinstated the account - and we apologize for the error."

For more information on how to memorialize an account, click here.