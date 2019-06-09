Editor's note: Video above from August 21, 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- State inspectors determined a Dollar Tree store in Northeast Portland cannot reopen until a rodent infestation is completely cleaned up.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Agriculture found multiple violations during a follow-up inspection this week. According to ODA reports, there was rodent feces throughout the Dollar Tree store, one dead mouse in the dairy cooler and nesting material throughout food shelving.

The Dollar Tree store in Portland’s Lloyd District temporarily closed on Aug. 21 after a KGW investigation found evidence of a rodent infestation.

ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Video: Portland Dollar Tree store temporarily shuts down due to rodent infestation

State inspectors said the majority of the store has been cleaned and sanitized. The contaminated food was thrown out.

RELATED: Portland Dollar Tree store under investigation after worker complaints of dead mice, rodent urine

ODA inspectors explained the store cannot reopen until additional cleaning is complete, and there are two or more days with no rodent activity in the store.