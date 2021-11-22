Exemptions for sale: How a central Washington doctor helped workers dodge vaccine mandate

An Ellensburg doctor repeatedly sold COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to residents across Washington, in some cases with no questions asked, a KING 5 investigation found.

Editor’s Note: The four undercover journalists who were issued mask and vaccine exemptions as part of this KING 5 investigation are not using the exemptions. One of the reporters who went undercover for this investigation is an author of this story.

Update : The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I), which regulates worker and workplace safety, opened a new inspection into Awake Health on Nov. 24 based on this KING 5 investigation. An L&I spokesperson said state inspectors visited the Ellensburg medical practice Wednesday to start the process. Once inspectors complete their reports, L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health will determine if there were safety violations and what action the agency will take.

This investigation is based on the experiences of four undercover journalists who received mask and vaccine exemptions signed by Elperin this fall. Reporters also interviewed three former Awake Health employees, who said they watched the doctor sell hundreds of COVID-related exemptions without asking patients medical questions or conducting any medical exams.

“What you just described is an ‘exemption mill,’” said Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, one of three national medical ethics experts consulted for this story and an associate professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. “You hand over money, and I ask no questions and give you a piece of paper that satisfies the state that you have an exemption.”

A three-month KING 5 investigation found Elperin repeatedly signed and sold those mask and COVID vaccine exemptions to residents across Washington state, in some cases with no questions asked. The doctor wrote exemptions for patients who did not provide a legitimate medical reason to receive one, including people who sought to evade local and state pandemic-related mandates. Charging each patient from $150 to $200 for the forms, Elperin potentially raked in tens of thousands of dollars from medical exemption sales a month and profited from state, local and private company policies intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

For a $150 cash fee, Elperin filled out and signed her name on three separate exemption forms that excused the undercover reporter from following local and state COVID mask and vaccine mandates because of doctor’s orders.

But Elperin never asked Mirfendereski if that were true. And she wrote her the exemption.

The patient, undercover KING 5 investigative reporter Taylor Mirfendereski who visited Elperin’s Kittitas County office on Oct. 11, does not have a medical condition that precludes her from getting the COVID vaccine.

“Patient Taylor Mirfendereski due to a medical condition is exempt from getting the COVID-19 Vaccination,” wrote Elperin, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and the owner of the functional medicine clinic, Awake Health , in Ellensburg.

The only way most workers who were opposed to being vaccinated against COVID-19 could potentially keep their jobs was to seek a religious or medical exemption before the Oct. 18 deadline. But such medical exemptions required documentation from a licensed physician, like Dr. Anna Elperin.

It was just one week before thousands of unvaccinated Washington state, school and health care employees faced losing their jobs over a statewide vaccine mandate .

An Ellensburg doctor removed her mask as she entered a small medical exam room in October and began signing a COVID-19 vaccine exemption form for a first-time patient, without asking a single question about her medical history.

'I don't do cookbook medicine' :

Three of the four undercover journalists who made appointments at Awake Health in October and early November wore hidden cameras during their office visits with the doctor. The cameras captured video of Elperin signing the exemption documents. Washington law restricts recording conversations without consent so the cameras did not record audio during the appointments.

While most of the journalists who received medical exemptions didn’t ask for the paperwork until they were in the exam room, one journalist asked for the exemption forms while making his November appointment. The receptionist, without hesitation, quoted him a $200 price.

An Awake Health medical assistant measured the journalists’ weight, height and blood pressure at the start of the visits. In a few instances, she asked some journalists to report any diseases that run in their families.

Elperin, the doctor, did not ask the journalists medical questions related to the COVID vaccine or their medical history. Yet, she wrote in the exemption paperwork that each of the patients were exempt from the vaccine because of “a medical condition.”

In one case, a journalist told the Awake Health medical assistant that he was healthy and did not have a qualifying medical condition that would preclude him from receiving the vaccine. Elperin signed his mask and vaccine exemption forms anyway.

“This is a problem,” said Thaddeus Pope, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, who specializes in medical ethics and law.

“We trust physicians to make all sorts of determinations all the time and sometimes….people pay for the conclusion that they want as opposed to the conclusion that the evidence actually warrants,” he said.

Pope and two other national medical ethics experts said good clinical practice requires licensed medical professionals to conduct an examination of their patients and evaluate their medical history before making a determination about whether a medical exemption for any vaccine is necessary.

“You should have a thorough workup of that particular patient,” said Ross Silverman, professor of health services administration and policy at Temple University’s College of Public Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “You wouldn’t give somebody a new medication with zero medical history just because somebody says, ‘I want this drug.’ It’s the same thing with this medical exemption.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends COVID-19 vaccination for anyone over the age of 5 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Millions of people in the United States have safely received the COVID vaccines since they were first authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. And there are currently few medical justifications that, CDC officials say, may prevent someone from getting the vaccine or require that they take precautions before getting vaccinated.

“There are two reasons that are generally accepted,” Pope, the medical ethics and legal expert, said. “One is that you’re allergic to one of the ingredients in one of the vaccines, and the other is that you actually had a severe reaction to the first dose, and then that might be a reason not to get the second dose.”

It’s why medical ethicists and most practicing physicians believe there’s supposed to be a high bar to secure a medical exemption from a doctor.

“It’s not a rubber stamp. You don’t just come and say, ‘I need an exemption,’ and as a physician, I say, ‘Ok, great. I’ll sign that,’” said Bosslet, the Indiana University professor who is also a pulmonary and critical care physician. “There are medical reasons that would compel me to sign a document saying, ‘This person should not have the COVID-19 vaccine.’ It’s just that those, in my mind, are pretty few and far between.”

During a Nov. 12 interview, Elperin explained that writing medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine is an “individual” process that consists of a doctor carefully reviewing a patient’s medical history and current health conditions to determine whether an exemption is “advisable.”

“I don’t do cookbook medicine,” Elperin said. “When patients come in and they would like to be evaluated for a COVID vaccine exemption, we sit down and we talk and we come up with a treatment plan.”

The four undercover journalists, who say they don’t have medical conditions that qualify them to be exempt from receiving the vaccine, paid a total of $750 for Elperin’s COVID vaccine and mask exemptions.

On the day of the state vaccine mandate deadline, reporters found Elperin upped her price. She began charging her patients $200 for vaccine and mask exemptions — $50 more than Mirfendereski paid a week earlier.

When confronted about the medical exemptions she signed and sold to KING 5’s undercover journalists, Elperin unequivocally denied that she is running an “exemption mill.”

The doctor said she has “no idea” if she wrote exemptions for the journalists without asking them medical questions or conducting medical exams because she would have to “go back and carefully review the chart.”

“I would have no way of knowing any of this based on just the vaccine exemption form...I don’t have that information stored in memory,” Elperin said. “Just because a person claims to you that it happens doesn’t make it such.”

At the conclusion of the interview, KING 5 provided Elperin copies of medical exemption forms she signed to give her a chance to further review the documents and examine her medical chart.

When contacted via email on Nov. 15, three days after the sit-down interview, the doctor did not answer a list of detailed further questions about her actions. Instead, she responded Friday, saying: