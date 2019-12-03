SALEM, Oregon — More than one dozen superintendents, teachers and counselors testified in front of the House Committee on Education during a public hearing in Salem Monday.

They are pushing for the passage of House Bill 2224, which would direct the Department of Education to distribute $83 million in grants for "social emotional learning, mental health services or trauma informed care for students.”

Educators, like Beaverton School District kindergarten teacher Katy Hoffman, told the committee what they experience every day.

"I had six room clears in one week. When I called the office, I was told to deal with it and then a secretary was sent down. That’s the kind of support I get," Hoffman said.

HB 2224 was referred to the education committee with subsequent referral to the Joint Committee on Student Success.

KGW has been looking into disruptive learning happening in schools across Oregon in our "Classrooms in Crisis" investigative series.

We've heard from hundreds of teachers, para educators and parents about the rise of verbal, physical and sometimes violent incidents happening in schools.

We've also heard about the severe lack of school counselors and mental health services for students.

