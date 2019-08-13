Vancouver Public Schools bus driver Jeannette Weaver was driving her route on May 9, 2019, when she was attacked by an 8-year-old student who suffers from behavior problems.

“When she had my neck with both hands, even though she couldn't squeeze it hard enough, I honestly felt if she would have been a little bigger, she would have won. She would have choked me out,” said Weaver.

RELATED: Classrooms in Crisis: Verbal, physical, sometimes violent outbursts plaguing Oregon classrooms

Weaver has driven school buses for 17 years. She’s transported special needs students in Vancouver Public Schools for the past five years.

The incident in May started when a student threw a water bottle to another student on the bus.

Jeannette's attack has not been the only one, another bus driver described being sexually assaulted by a middle school student. Drivers are saying they need help.

Click here to read full story.