PORTLAND, Ore. — Since the airing of Classrooms in Crisis, hundreds of teachers have reached out to investigative reporter Cristin Severance expressing their gratitude for light being shed on this issue.

The investigation delved into the verbal, physical, and sometimes violent outbursts from students happening all over Oregon at an alarming rate. Cristin spoke with teachers who said they felt helpless and unsure whether they could provide a safe and productive learning environment and lawmakers who are trying to change policies to help.

More than 150 emails came in to callcrisin@kgw.com alone, not to mention teachers, parents, and school employees who reached out on social media channels — the number is still growing.

“Thank you for giving these hardworking teachers a voice,” emailed Maria.

Dustin emailed, “Your segment was dead on.”

“I was tearing up watching this,” a viewer wrote.

“I personally am not trained to handle these outbursts,” said another.

Another writes, reachers are so powerless It’s like “letting the prisoners run the prison”.

“My classroom has been destroyed multiple times by the one defiant child who is left there while I herd the other students to safety,” writes another teacher.

And the stories keep pouring in.

A paraprofessional wrote that one of their students “started wetting his pants again as a result of a child in class.”

Cristin is dedicated to continuing to cover these stories. If you have a story or concern you’d like to share, email callcristin@kgw.com