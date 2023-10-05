City of Portland is suing Kevin Looper of ‘People for Portland’ for unpaid taxes

The city claims Kevin Looper and his consulting firm owe more than $46,000 in unpaid taxes and fees. Looper said he didn't know and plans to fix it.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Oregon’s top political consultants and a vocal critic of Portland’s leadership is being sued by the city over unpaid taxes. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, an attorney for the city of Portland claimed Kevin Looper and his consulting firm Wheelhouse NW owe more than $46,000 in unpaid taxes and fees, including penalties and interest.

Looper and his company didn’t pay city business license fees and county business income taxes for the 2021 tax year, according to the city's lawsuit.

Reached by phone, Looper said he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit until a KGW reporter contacted him. Looper added that he hasn’t received any notices from the city regarding unpaid taxes.

“I am going to take care of this immediately,” he said. “I’m not trying to dodge taxes.”

Wheelhouse NW was administratively dissolved in February of this year, according to state records. However, Looper explained that Wheelhouse NW is still operational. He said the company had failed to renew its registration with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, which he described as a clerical error.