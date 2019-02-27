PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington Attorney General warned a nonprofit that claimed to help fallen heroes is harassing customers again, in violation of judge’s order.

Last week, the AG’s office sent a cease and desist letter to Michael Friedmann, the owner of Fallen Hero Bracelets.

“It comes as a bit of a surprise that he is back at it again,” said Bob Ferguson, Washington Attorney General.

The cease and desist letter outlined a series of recent consumer complaints against the Spanaway-based company. The letter warned if Friedmann doesn’t comply with the preliminary injunction, the AG’s office will go back to court and seek stiffer penalties.

In November, a Pierce County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction against Friedmann and his companies. The injunction barred Friedmann from engaging in abusive behavior toward customers.

“If you violate that agreement you are back in front of that judge and big penalties can accrue as a result of that,” warned Ferguson. “Judges don’t mess around with this.”

Friedmann disputes he is violating the injunction, according to the AG’s office. He did not respond to KGW for comment.

A KGW investigation in May 2018 found numerous complaints around the country about Fallen Hero Bracelets.

At the time, the nonprofit company claimed to help raise funds for 40 different veteran organizations in four countries, according to its website. Since then, claims about charitable activity have been removed from FallenHeroBracelets.com.

Many online shoppers said they never got what they ordered from Fallen Hero Bracelets. When customers complained, government records show Friedmann responded to some people with vulgar emails, threatened lawsuits or sent them to a collection agency.

Both the Washington AG’s office and the Better Business Bureau reported they received numerous complaints from consumers since the injunction was filed in November 2018.

“He just kept escalating the threats,” said Greg Church of Billings, Montana.

Church bought a hat from Fallen Hero Bracelets. When he inquired about delivery of the product, Church said Friedmann responded with aggressive messages.

“He’s threatening to sue me for torturous interference,” explained Church. “I’m a former police officer. He’s threatening to sue me and my department.”

Church eventually received the hat he ordered. The shipping label included the name of a different business, Hudson Bay Trading Company, which Friedmann registered with the Washington Secretary of State in September 2018.

"He can change him name. He can change the company’s name. That is not going to make any difference,” said Ferguson. “If the conduct that he’s engaged in violates the terms of that injunction- he’s got big problems.”