Here's where charges stand for the Capitol riot suspects from Oregon and Southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight people from Oregon and Southwest Washington are among the more than 700 defendants who have been charged in relation to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They include two brothers, a 63-year-old accused of assaulting an officer and a father and son duo from Battle Ground.

So far, more than 160 defendants from across the country have pleaded guilty, although none of the cases involving defendants from Oregon or Southwest Washington have been resolved.

Here’s where they stand.

Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein

Two Oregon brothers, Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein are facing multiple federal charges for their involvement in the insurrection.

Photos provided by the Department of Justice show the Kleins inside the Capitol building on January 6th.

According to court papers, Jonathanpeter Klein is a self-identified member of the far-right Proud Boys.

The Klein brothers pleaded not guilty and because of the overwhelming amount of evidence to be reviewed, the case has been delayed.

Richard Harris

Federal prosecutors also relied on images taken from videos and social media to help build a case against Richard Harris.

He’s facing various charges related to the insurrection, including assaulting an officer.

The former Amazon worker agreed to live at his father’s home in Happy Valley while awaiting trial.

Reed Christensen

The FBI used surveillance and body-worn camera footage to help identify a 63-year-old Hillsboro man. Reed Christensen is facing multiple charges in connection with the takeover of the Capitol after allegedly striking and pushing officers.

The U.S. Army veteran and former Intel employee is scheduled to appear in federal court for arraignment by Zoom later this month.

Jeffrey Hubbard

Jeffrey Hubbard of Lincoln City was captured on surveillance video storming the Capitol on January 6th.

His arraignment on federal charges is scheduled for February.

Marc Bru

Tipsters alerted the FBI about Marc Bru of Vancouver. He’s accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol.

Court papers included photos of the Washington man pushing past law enforcement and entering the Senate Gallery.

Jeff and Jeremy Grace

Jeff Grace of Battle Ground and his son, Jeremy Grace were seen in photos posing together inside the Capitol. They’re both facing federal charges.

This summer, a federal judge ordered Jeff Grace to give up his guns while awaiting trial after he participated in violent clashes with counter-protesters in downtown Portland and traveled to El Paso, Texas. Since then, Grace has complained in videos posted on social media that the Justice Department is treating him unfairly.

What's next?

Joanna Mendelson, associate director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism says the threat of prison time hasn’t silenced far-right extremists.

“The repercussions of January 6 were enormous and one would have felt that would have dissuaded the bad actors from continuing on from that trajectory — yet we’ve seen in some ways extremists become emboldened,” said Mendelson.

None of the defendants from Oregon or Southwest Washington appear anxious to resolve their cases. Court records indicate, there’s been little cooperation from those involved. Instead, their charges are almost entirely based on evidence gathered from social media, cell phone and travel records, along with tips from family members and acquaintances.

Lewis and Clark Law professor Tung Yin suggested the Department of Justice will likely spend years prosecuting those involved in the January 6 attack.