24 hours inside Portland’s homeless crisis

Example video title will go here for this video

The KGW documentary “One Day” features 14 unique perspectives of Portland’s homeless crisis filmed over a single day in April.

'We have to pick up the slack'

'People don't want to see pain and suffering'

'More and more people are slipping through the cracks'

On April 21, a team of KGW journalists set out to document this street-level response to Portland’s homeless crisis. The result is the documentary “One Day” that tells 14 unique stories from all sides of our homeless crisis over a single day.

Countless city resources, non-profit organizations, volunteers, business owners, neighbors and homeless people are focused on the crisis and how to respond.

On any given day, thousands of people in Portland navigate the challenges of being homeless.

Morning : 'More and more people are slipping through the cracks'

5:49 a.m. – Union Gospel Mission Shelter, Southwest Portland

Daria, a woman with contagious energy and a love of metaphors, wakes up each morning next to her small dog Prince – and two dozen other people.

“Even though we’re sleeping on a mat, I call this a twin bed,’ she said. “You don’t understand, this shelter is a royal palace for me.”

Daria sleeps each night at the Union Gospel Mission shelter before traveling to a Rite Aid in the Pearl District where she works a full-time job.

“I don’t look like I’m homeless, but I am,” she said.

6:12 a.m. - Blanchet House, Old Town Northwest Portland

Starting each morning before the sun rises, chef April O’Connor mixes and matches donated ingredients to make her breakfast menu for the day.

“Oatmeal is more a vehicle for brown sugar transmission than anything else,” O’Connor joked, combining apples and sugars and spices with gallons of oats in her ‘cauldron’ for oatmeal.

O’Connor is a chef at Blanchet House, one of many people preparing food for hundreds of homeless people in Portland’s Old Town each morning.

“I think we’re doing a decent job of providing services to those who need them, but there are more in need than there are services, so there’s always more we can do,” she said, speaking on the Portland community’s response to the homeless crisis.

7:03 a.m. - Springwater Corridor Trail, Southeast Portland

Among tents next to a trail in East Portland, Kimmie Murray sifts through a pile of trash for some of her things.

She’s living in a tent with her husband, burning wood pallets to stay warm. The situation is complicated by Kimmie’s loss of sight over the last few years. She’s been looking for stable housing but hasn’t been able to find anything.

“If I’m not 55, not pregnant, don’t have a kid under 18, or are a major drug addict in treatment or going through mental health [crises], I can’t get any help, and my family can’t get any help,” Murray said.

She said she’s spent hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on application fees for housing without success. Murray adds that she’s been offered housing in a nursing home-type facility due to her vision disability, but she won’t take it as she would have to separate from her husband of 34 years.

“There’s something out there for me and my family,” she said.

9:18 a.m. - Cleaning Site, Northeast Portland

Through the grunts and the sweat, Ron Thompson believes each truckload of garbage is worth it.

Thompson and a team from the non-profit organization Cultivate Initiatives pick up about 5,000 pounds of trash every day, much of which is left behind after homeless encampments are cleared out by crews contracted by the City of Portland.

Thompson and many other workers are formerly homeless themselves. Now, they find some purpose in work that can feel futile, at times.

“We clean one area out and then [homeless people] come right back because they’ve got nowhere else to go, we’ve got to come up with some kind of housing for them,” Thompson said.

One of the workers calls out to warn the others there’s a pile of feces below an orange jacket. Thompson calmly moves onto another area, saving that for last.

“One day I hope they work me out of a job, and I don’t have to come clean up and help them because they’re in housing, that’s what I want to see,” he said.

9:43 a.m. - Park, Southeast Portland

Braiding her 5-year-old daughter’s hair, Tianna reminisces on the days she could bake a pizza in the oven.

The RV’s oven isn’t working right now.

Tianna is 26 and 6 months pregnant. She said she’s moved the RV from neighborhood to neighborhood, trying to avoid upset neighbors who want her to leave.

Now, she’s settled near a park in East Portland, volunteering with homeless outreach groups to earn some money in anticipation of adding a new child to her family.

10:50 a.m. - Gateway Discovery Park, Northeast Portland

In between stories of addiction and incarceration, Kristle Delihanty asks if her client wants a 2, faded up.

Delihanty provides free haircuts to anyone who might need them at outreach events throughout the week. A recovering heroin addict and survivor of abuse, she said she values moments to connect with people through the service.