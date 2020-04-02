PORTLAND, Ore. — The medical custody battle over a 13-year-old Oregon girl is over. Kylee Dixon returned home to her mother on Monday.

The Oregon Department of Human Services dropped its juvenile case following successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

“I am healing very, very well,” Kylee said in a video posted on Facebook.

Kylee has been in state protective custody since June 2019 when her mother failed to follow a court order to bring her daughter for prescribed medical treatment.

Police found Kylee and her mom, Cristina Dixon, in Las Vegas.

RELATED: 13-year-old cancer patient Kylee Dixon released from hospital after mandated surgery

Christina previously told KGW she believes alternative treatment, including CBD oil, should be used to treat her daughter’s cancer.

Christina still faces felony charges including criminal mistreatment and custodial interference. A trial is scheduled for March.

RELATED: Judge rules 13-year-old Oregon cancer patient Kylee Dixon will have surgery after second tumor found